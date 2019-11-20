Wayne State men's basketball routs Concordia

Wayne State outscored Concordia University 51-34 in the second half with five players scoring in double figures as the Wildcat men’s basketball team recorded a 92-70 non-conference victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
WSC is now 2-5 while the game was an exhibition contest for 5-1 Concordia from Seward.
WSC jumped out to an early 15-8 lead, but the visiting Bulldogs used strong shooting to erase the deficit and hold the lead on the Wildcats.
With the Wildcats leading 19-16 at the 8:08 mark, Concordia University went on an 18-6 run over the next 4:55 and built a 34-25 lead on WSC.
Wayne State closed the half with their own scoring spree, turning the nine-point deficit into a five-point lead at intermission by outscoring the Bulldogs 16-2 to end the first half that featured four ties and 10 lead changes.
The Wildcats scored 12 of the first 14 points to open the second half to take a 53-38 lead. CU cut the deficit to nine at 60-51 on a 3-pointer from Grant Wragge, but the Wildcats scored the next six points to push the lead back to 15 and had the lead up to 24 points before finishing with the 92-70 win.
Wayne State finished the game making 36 of 63 shots for 57.1 percent. The ‘Cats were 8 of 17 behind the 3-point line and 12 for 16 at the free throw stripe.
Sophomore Jordan Janssen was one of five Wildcats in double figures, notching his fifth double-double of the year with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Nick Ferrarini followed with 19 points while Al’Tavius Jackson accounted for 15. Nate Mohr (14) and Henry Penner (10) also reached double figures.
Concordia University made 24 of 61 shots from the field for 39.3 percent, including 13 for 34 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs were 9 of 16 at the free throw line.
Tanner Shuck poured in 21 points for Concordia while Carter Kent also hit double digits with 10.
WSC out-rebounded Concordia 40-29 thanks to 16 boards from Janssen. Janssen and Ben Dentlinger each recorded four blocked shots while Janssen handed out a team-high three assists.
The Wildcats will be at home again Friday evening hosting Central Missouri in a 7 p.m. contest at Rice Auditorium.