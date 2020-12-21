Wayne State men picked ninth and women are eleventh in NSIC Indoor Track & Field Coaches Poll

The Wayne State women’s indoor track and field team was picked eleventh in the Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll.
Juniors Jordyn Pester and Mckenzie Scheil were listed as Wildcats to Watch in the conference this season. Last season, they finished tenth at the NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships and returns two All-NSIC performers. Three-time defending champion University of Mary was voted the team to beat this season in the conference. The Wayne State men are picked ninth in the Preseason NSIC Indoor Track and Field Coaches’ Poll. Senior thrower Cade Kalkowski and junior Noah Lilly are listed as Wildcats to Watch in the conference this season. Minnesota State, the nine-time defending NSIC indoor champions, were voted as the team to beat again this season. Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2021 indoor season on January 16th hosting the Wayne State Indoor Classic.