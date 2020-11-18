Wayne State lands 49 student athletes on 2020 NSIC Fall All-Academic Teams

49 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2020 Northern Sun Conference Fall All-Academic Teams announced Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.
For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members that carry a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 35 of the 49 All-Academic selections for WSC had a 3.60 GPA or higher this fall.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
The WSC football team had 14 honorees followed by women’s soccer with 12 and volleyball with 11. Wildcat men’s cross country and women’s cross country each had six selections.
The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2020 NSIC Fall All-Academic Teams:
*All-Academic Team of Excellence members
Men’s Cross Country (6/5):
Brock Hegarty * Sr. Fremont, Neb.
Nathan Hiemer * Sr. Columbus, Neb.
Bryce Holcomb* Sr. Lincoln, Neb.
Bailey Peckham * Sr. Benkelman, Neb.
Jakob Kemper * Jr. Eagle, Neb.
Liam McGonigal So. Hailey, Idaho
Women’s Cross Country (6/6):
Kim Johnson * Gr. Avoca, Neb.
Molly McCartney * Sr. Nelson, Neb.
Marin Jetensky * Jr. Tekamah, Neb.
Amanda Mote * Jr. Trenton, Neb.
Allie Rosener * Jr. Newcastle, Neb.
Andrea Torres * Jr. Wayne, Neb.
Football (14/6):
Austin Coffman Jr. Dunning, Neb.
Nicholas Gray Jr. Hickman, Neb.
Soren Jensen Jr. Carroll, Iowa
Ryan Kennedy Jr. Norwalk, Iowa
Mason Lee Jr. Wayne, Neb.
Alex Powders * Jr. Council Bluffs, Iowa
Isaac Schafbuch Jr. Madrid, Iowa
Alex Thramer * Jr. O’Neill, Neb.
Caleb Brouse So. Harlan, Iowa
Grayson Garey * So. Broken Bow, Neb.
Alex Lindsay * So. Pierce, Neb.
Andy McCance * So. Dallas, S.D.
Devin Merkuris So. Omaha, Neb.
Tysen White * So. McFarland, Wis.
Women’s Soccer (12/9):
Madison Craig * Sr. Omaha, Neb.
Megan Schuster * Sr. Arvada, Colo.
Rylie Wehner * Sr. Golden, Colo.
Madison Kemp Jr. Brighton, Colo.
Megan Phillips * Jr. Gillette, Wyo.
Brooke Worrel * Jr. Olathe, Kan.
Regan Ott * So. Fort Worth, Texas
Jace Poelstra So. Sioux Falls, S.D.
Chloe Schlines * So. Council Bluffs, Iowa
Tori Solley * So. Clovis, Calif.
Skylar Stueckrath So. Elkhorn, Neb.
Olivia Thompson * So. Omaha, Neb.
Volleyball (11/9):
Alyssa Ballenger * Sr. Ankeny, Iowa
Jaci Brahmer * Sr. Pierce, Neb.
Hope Carter Sr. Mililani, Hawaii
Maddie Duffy * Sr. Fridley, Minn.
Jacee Weber * Sr. Dorchester, Neb.
Lauren Jacobsen * Jr. Wisner, Neb.
Jessie Brandl * So. Stanton, Neb.
Kelsie Cada * So. Wahoo, Neb.
Elly Larson So. Wahoo, Neb.
Jordan McCormick * So. Elkhorn, Neb.
Rachel Walker * So. Lincoln, Neb.