Wayne State football players receive honors

Four players from the Wayne State College football team were named to the 2019 NSIC All-Conference Football Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Senior defensive end Jacob Protman and senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen were both voted All-NSIC South Division First Team while senior placekicker Ethan Knudson and sophomore center Ryan Kennedy were each named All-NSIC South Division Honorable Mention.
Protzman, a 6-4, 250-pound senior defensive end from Grimes, Iowa (Dallas Center-Grimes HS), earned All-NSIC South Division First Team honors this season after leading the NSIC in tackles for loss (22.0-92 yds) and tied for second in sacks with 12.5 for 65 yards. He ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 44 and had five quarterback hurries with one forced fumble. Protzman had at least one sack in nine of 11 games this season, highlighted by a season-best 2.5 sacks with seven tackles vs. Minnesota Crookston. Last season, Protzman was an All-NSIC South Division Second Team honoree for the Wildcats.
Thomsen, a 6-1, 225-pound senior linebacker from Fremont (Archbishop Bergan HS) is a repeat selection to the All-NSIC South Division First Team. Despite missing 3 ½ games due to an ankle injury, Thomsen still ranked second on the team in total tackles with 64 this season and averaged 8.0 tackles per contest. He had 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks for 12 yards, two forced fumbles, two breakups and one fumble recovery. Thomsen recorded back-to-back games of 13 tackles vs. the University of Mary and #3 Minnesota State. Last season, Thomsen led the NSIC in total tackles (120) and earned numerous post-season honors highlighted by Don Hansen Football Gazette Third Team All-American.
Knudson, a 6-3, 185 pound senior placekicker from Harlan, Iowa (Harlan HS), was named All-NSIC South Division honorable mention for the second time in his career (2016-freshman season). This season, Knudson made 12-14 field goals and 28-29 PAT kicks for the Wildcats, ranking fourth in the league in field goals made and seventh in kicking points. He tied with Luke Williams of Minnesota State for the fewest missed kicks in the NSIC this season. Knudson became Wayne State’s all-time field goal leader this season (38-49) and finished second in career kicking points at WSC with 226.
Kennedy, a 6-0, 265 pound sophomore center from Norwalk, Iowa (Norwalk HS), was named All-NSIC South Division honorable mention for the first time. He started all 11 games at center this season and is a two-year starter for the Wildcat offensive line after starting 10 games last season. Kennedy anchored a Wildcat offensive line that helped WSC rank fourth in the league in rushing yards per game (188.4) and rank sixth in total offense (355.5 yards per game).
Wayne State finished the 2019 season at 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division.