Wayne State football announces recruiting class

Wayne State football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season.
The list of high school signings and transfers includes 15 athletes from Nebraska, four in South Dakota, three from Iowa and one each from Louisiana, Minnesota, Washington and Wisconsin. Among the Nebraska recruits include Hartington Cedar Catholic defensive lineman Rex Becker; BRLD defensive lineman Jaxon Johnson; Allen linebacker Brogan Jones; and Battle Creek offensive lineman Luke Stueve. The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division under former coach Dan McLaughlin.