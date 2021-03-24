Wayne State finishes tenth at Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational

Millard North freshman Jazmine Taylor fired a final round 79 and helped the Wayne State women’s golf team set a new single day school record with a 335 while playing in rainy conditions yesterday to close play in the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational played in Warrensburg, Missouri at Mules National Golf Club.
As a team, Wayne State improved four spots in the team standings and finished tenth out of 19 teams with a two-day team score of 680 following rounds of 345 and 335. Host Central Missouri captured the team title with a two-day total of 609. They won by 19 shots. Taylor led the Wildcats with a two-day score of 165 following rounds of 86 and 79. The next meet for the Wildcat golfers will be Monday and Tuesday, at the Missouri Western State Invite in St. Joseph, Missouri.