Wayne State fall athletics pushed back after NSIC conference announcement

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors unanimously supported a delay to the start of NSIC fall athletic competition announced today which will affect Wayne State athletics.
For the sports of football and men’s & women’s cross country, the first permissible practice will be September 2 with the first date of competition scheduled for September 26. For volleyball and soccer, the first permissible practice will be September 8 with the first date of competition scheduled for October 2. With the delay of the fall sports season announced today by the NSIC, the Wayne State football schedule is reduced from ten games to eight, losing a road contest at Bemidji State and a home game with a Minot State. They will now open the 2020 season at Minnesota Duluth on September 26th. The Wildcat volleyball team will now see an original 20-game schedule reduced to 15, losing road games at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State and home matches against Sioux Falls, Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. They will open the season on the road at the University of Mary on October 2nd. The Wayne State soccer teams’ original 15-game schedule has been cut to eleven games and the cross country schedule will see at least two meets canceled. That being September 5th at Dordt and Sept. 12th at Dakota State.