Wayne State baseball whips Northern State

Senior designated hitter Bryce Bisenius went 2 for 5 with four RBI that included a mammoth two-run homer to spark an eight-run sixth inning leading Wayne State in an 8-2 win over Northern State Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference baseball at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. WSC wins two of three games in the weekend series and is now 3-3 and 2-1 in the NSIC while NSU is 2-5 and 1-2.
Northern State controlled the first five innings of the contest, scoring single runs in the first and third innings, to hold a 2-0 lead over WSC entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Wayne State had just one hit through five innings, but came up with big hits in the sixth inning by scoring eight runs on just four hits. The Wildcat forced Northern State to use four pitchers in the inning to take an 8-2 lead and gain control of the game. Eric Standish opened the inning with a walk and crossed home plate when Bisenius blasted a ball well over the right-center field wall to knot the score at 2-2. The Wildcats used several walks and a hit batter to put runners on base and got an RBI single from Brendan Madsen and a two-run single from Bisenius to cap the big inning. Starter Ryan Obrecht then recorded one out in the seventh inning to cap a strong outing and his lead was preserved by three Wildcat relievers who fired 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief as WSC finished with the 8-2 win. Northern State had one more hit than WSC, 7-6. Bisenius led the Wildcats going 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBI, all coming in the sixth inning. Eric Standish doubled while Madsen, Peyton Barnes and CJ Neumann each singled. Obrecht (1-0) allowed just two runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, striking out three without a walk. Senior Aaron Ras worked one inning of relief, striking out three and walking one. Josh Renken notched a pair of outs in 2/3 innings of work while Lawson Zenner pitched the ninth inning and had one strikeout with two walks. Wayne State is scheduled to host St. Cloud State Wednesday in a NSIC twinbill at 1:30 p.m.