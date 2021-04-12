Wayne State baseball tops Minnesota Duluth in Sunday tilt

Junior outfielder Andrew Hanson went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and four stolen bases while sophomore starter Ryan Obrecht fired seven strong innings to lead the Wayne State College baseball team in a 4-2 Northern Sun Conference victory Sunday morning at Wade Stadium in Duluth, Minnesota. The Wildcats won the weekend series 2-1 and improves to 8-11 and 7-8 in the NSIC while Minnesota Duluth is now 6-16 and 4-14 in NSIC games.
The host Bulldogs grabbed an early 1-0 lead with one run in the first. WSC evened the score at 1-1 in the fourth as Hanson singled with two outs, stole second and third base and scored on a Bulldog throwing error. Hanson’s solo homer over the left field fence in the top of the seventh gave WSC a 2-1 lead, but UMD came back and tied the score with one run in the bottom of the seventh. Wayne State took the lead for good in the top of the eighth at 3-2 when Connor Fiene doubled down the left field line and scored on a Kaleb Holm single. The ‘Cats added an insurance run in the top of the ninth as Hanson walked, stole second and third base and scored on a Noah Roberts RBI single for the 4-2 final score. Wayne State made the most of their five hits in the game. Hanson was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and three runs scored. Fiene doubled while Roberts and Holm each singled. Starter Ryan Obrecht worked seven strong innings to earn the pitching win, now 3-0 on the season. He allowed just five hits and two runs with six strikeouts. Grant Carl fired two innings of scoreless relief, giving up two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Wayne State is scheduled to play at the University of Mary Tuesday afternoon.