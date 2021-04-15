Wayne State baseball splits home twin bill with University of Mary

Redshirt freshman starter Brody Sintek worked seven innings allowing just one run, leading Wayne State to a 9-1 win over the University of Mary in the second game of an NSIC baseball doubleheader played Wednesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The Marauders posted a 7-5 win in the opener, giving Mary records of 11-11 and 9-8 in the NSIC while WSC is now 9-12 and 8-9 in league games.
The opener saw Mary make the most of their six hits as the Marauders defeated the Wildcats 7-5. WSC got off to a quick start in the first inning scoring three runs. Eric Standish doubled and scored on a Andrew Hanson single followed by a Bryce Bisenius home run over the right field wall giving the ‘Cats an early 3-0 lead. Wayne State took a 4-0 lead in the third when Standish singled and scored on a UMary throwing error. But the next two innings saw the Marauders take control of the game, scoring four runs in the third and another three in the fourth for a 7-4 lead. The ‘Cats got one more run in the sixth when Noah Roberts doubled and scored on a ground out to close the scoring. WSC had 12 hits in the game, twice as many as Mary. Standish was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Bisenius ended 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and two RBI while Hanson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored. Reliever Grant Carl (0-1) suffered the pitching loss, charged with three runs in the fourth inning. Starter Keean Allen pitched three innings while Andrew Staebell closed the contest with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and two strikeouts. The second game saw Sintek fire seven innings of one run ball while WSC scored runs in six of the nine innings to gain a split with a 9-1 victory. A two-run single by Noah Roberts got the ‘Cats an early 2-0 lead in the first. Bryce Bisenius delivered an RBI single in the third for a 3-0 WSC lead and the ‘Cats pushed the lead to 4-0 in the fourth on a Peyton Barnes solo homer. Mary scored their lone run of the game in the sixth to make the score 4-1. A three-run seventh inning put the Wildcats in front 7-1. Roberts had a two-run single while Standish singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Brenden Madsen’s RBI single in the eighth gave WSC an 8-1 lead and Standish singled in the ninth and scored on a wild pitch for the final Wildcat run in a 9-1 win. WSC also had 12 hits in the second game, led by Madsen going 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Roberts ended 2 for 4 with four RBI and Standish was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Sintek, a graduate of Fremont HS, won his second straight start for the ‘Cats with seven strong innings. He allowed just five hits and one run with four strikeouts. Trenton Frerichs and Lawson Zenner each worked one inning of relief. Wayne State will be on the road this weekend for an NSIC series at Sioux Falls with a doubleheader Saturday at 1:30 p.m. followed by a nine-inning game Sunday at 12 p.m.