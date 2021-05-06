Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader to conclude season

The 2021 baseball season came to an end Wednesday afternoon for Wayne State College as the Wildcats earned a split with Upper Iowa at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The first game went extra innings with the Wildcats winning 9-8 in eight innings while Upper Iowa captured the second game 7-4 with the contest called in the bottom of the seventh inning after two lightning delays. WSC ends the season at 12-22 and 11-19 in NSIC games while Upper Iowa is now 13-23 and 11-18 in league games.
The opener saw WSC use two walks and a hit batter followed by a walk off sacrifice fly from Alex Logelin to win 9-8 in eight innings. The ‘Cats scored two runs in the first inning thanks to a Noah Roberts two-run double giving WSC a 2-1 lead. Upper Iowa scored single runs in the second and fourth innings to take a 3-2 advantage, but the Wildcats scored three runs on just one hit – a Conner Fiene two-run single – to regain the lead at 5-3. The Peacocks cut the deficit to 5-4 with a single run in the fifth inning. WSC got the run back in the bottom of the sixth on a Fiene sacrifice fly giving WSC a 6-4 lead entering the seventh inning. UIU scored four runs and held a 8-6 lead heading into the bottom of the frame. Logelin opened the inning hit by a pitch and the next batter saw Andrew Hanson blast a two-run homer over the left field wall to tie the score at 8-8. After a 1-2-3 top of the eighth, WSC used walks to Peyton Barnes and Fiene and pinch hitter Eric Standish was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Logelin lifted a fly ball to left field that brought home Barnes with the game-winning run. WSC had just five hits in the win. Hanson had a two-run homer and Roberts a two-run double for extra base hits. Fiene, Barnes and Logelin each singled. Reliever Lawson Zenner (2-1) earned the win, working two innings. Senior starter Aidan Breedlove pitched six innings and gave up six runs on eight hits with five strikeouts. The second game saw Upper Iowa score at least one run in five of the seven innings to gain a split with a 9-4 win when the game was called following a second lightning delay entering the bottom of the seventh inning. WSC scored first when Hanson singled and scored on a Bryce Bisenius double for a 1-0 lead. But UIU scored single runs in the second and third innings, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth for a 8-1 lead. The Peacocks added another run in the sixth for a 9-1 lead and WSC produced three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 9-4. Brendan Madsen’s triple to left center field brought home Nate Sailors (single) for the first Wildcat run. Pinch runner Garrett Svoboda then scored on a wild pitch for the second run and back-to-back doubles by Hanson and Bisenius produced the final run in the sixth. Bisenius doubled twice, going 2 for 3 with two RBI, to lead WSC at the plate. Hanson was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored while Madsen tripled. Hunter Babe and Sailors each singled. Freshman starter Keean Allen (0-2) was tagged with the pitching loss. Josh Renken, Andrew Staebell and Logan Walters also worked in relief for WSC.