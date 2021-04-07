Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader at Bemidji State

Redshirt freshman starting pitcher Brody Sintek fired a complete game, five-hit shutout to carry Wayne State in a 1-0 win over Bemidji State Tuesday afternoon followed by an 11-9 Beaver victory in the second game of an NSIC baseball doubleheader played in Bemidji, Minnesota. WSC is now 6-10 and 5-7 in the NSIC while BSU is 3-17 and 2-13 in league play.
The opener saw redshirt freshman Brody Sintek toss a complete game, five-hit shutout to lead the Wildcats in a 1-0 victory over the Beavers. Wayne State scored what proved to be the lone run of the ball game in the top of the first inning as Brendan Madsen opened the game with a single and came home on a two-out single through the right side by CJ Neumann giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Bemidji State had a pair of innings with two hits each against Sintek in the fourth and sixth innings, but both times the Wildcat right hander got out of the innings to preserve the shutout. WSC outhit BSU in the opener 8-5 as Madsen went 2 for 4 and scored the only run of the game. Bryce Bisenius was 2 for 2 with a pair of singles while freshman outfielder Kaleb Holm was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Neumann and Andrew Hanson each added singles in the win. Sintek improved to 1-1 with the complete game win, allowing just five hits with four strikeouts. The second game saw five errors hamper the Wildcats as Bemidji State gained a split in the doubleheader with an 11-9 win over the Wildcats. WSC held a 3-0 lead after two innings as the Wildcats used an RBI single from Eric Standish in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead followed by a pair of runs in the second without a hit using a pair of walks and a Beaver throwing error to score two runs. After BSU scored took a 4-3 lead with four runs in the third, the ‘Cats regained the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth at 5-4 as Standish delivered an RBI single followed by an RBI fielders’ choice from Andrew Hanson. Bemidji State took the lead for good with a five-run fourth inning, taking a 9-5 lead. The Beavers added two more runs in the sixth for an 11-5 lead. WSC bounced back with three runs in the seventh, highlighted by a two-run double from Brendan Madsen and an RBI single by Kaleb Holm, to cut the BSU lead to 11-8. The ‘Cats closed the scoring with one run in the ninth inning as Conner Fiene walked and scored on a passed ball to make the final score 11-9. Wayne State outhit BSU in the game 12-9. Standish was 4 for 6 with two RBI to lead the Wildcats. Madsen finished 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI while Chris Cornish was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Peyton Barnes also had two hits with a double. Starter Trenton Frerichs worked the first three innings on the hill. Reliever Josh Renken (0-1) suffered the loss allowing five runs on four hits in 1/3 inning of relief. Grant Carl and Lawson Zenner each pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief to close out the contest. WSC will be on the road again this weekend visiting Minnesota Duluth for a three-game NSIC series starting Saturday with a doubleheader at 2 p.m.