Wayne State baseball player honored by NSIC

Wayne State College junior outfielder Alex Logelin was named to the 2021 NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota and voted on by league coaches. Logelin received All-NSIC Second Team honors for the second time in three seasons and was the lone Wildcat player to earn All-NSIC honors.
A graduate of Waconia High School in Minnesota, Logelin led Wayne State in numerous offensive categories by posting a .381 batting average with four home runs and 21 RBI despite missing seven games due to COVID-19 testing protocols this season. He ranked seventh in the NSIC this season in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage (.465) and tied for third in the league with a team-high 13 doubles. Logelin had 10 multi-hit games this season and had the longest hitting streak (eight games) and the longest reached base safely streak (11 games) for the Wildcats this season. He ranked second on the team in hits (37), second in stolen bases (11-14) and tied for second in RBI (21).Top games for Logelin this season include going 4 for 4 with two homers, a double and three RBI in a 8-2 win over Northern State (3/21/21) and 3 for 6 with a homer, double and three RBI in a 22-10 win at Newman (3/9/21). In a doubleheader vs. Minot State March 30th, Logelin was 6 for 9 with a homer, two doubles and seven RBI that included a 4 for 5 game in a 15-14 loss. Wayne State College finished the 2021 season at 12-22 overall and 11-19 in NSIC games.