Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

The Wayne State College baseball team was listed fourth by league coaches in the 2020 Preseason NSIC Baseball Coaches Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. The Wildcats were 32-18 last season and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 23-12 league mark.
Listed as Wildcat Players to Watch this season were junior designated hitter/second baseman Andrew Hanson and sophomore starting pitcher Ryan Obrecht.
Defending NSIC regular season and tournament champion Augustana was picked as the team to beat this season in the league, receiving 13 first-place votes and 195 points followed by Minnesota State with 184 points and the remaining two first-place ballots. St. Cloud State came in third at 164 points with Wayne State fourth (
Hanson, a 6-1, 180-pound junior designated hitter/second baseman from Burnsville, Minnesota (Burnsville HS), was listed as Wayne State’s Position Player to Watch. Last season, Hanson was named Second Team All-NSIC with a .303 batting average. He had five homers and 31 RBI with 12 multi-hit games and ranked second on the team in stolen bases going 14-16. Hanson also collected D2CCA and NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team honors after being named First Team All-NSIC as a freshman two years ago.
Obrecht, a 6-4, 170-pound sophomore from Omaha (Millard North HS), was tabbed as the Wildcat Pitcher to Watch this season after a standout freshman campaign last season. Obrecht was a First Team All-NSIC last season after recording a 7-2 record in 12 games with a 2.04 ERA. He was the only starting pitcher in the NSIC to not allow a home run and led the NSIC in opponent batting average (.194) while ranking fourth in ERA. Obrecht worked 57.1 innings last season and gave up just 40 hits and 14 runs (13 earned) with 50 strikeouts and just 15 walks that included a streak of 21 1/3 scoreless innings. He was also named D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team last year as a freshman.
Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2020 baseball season on Friday, January 31 in Cleburne, Texas vs. Newman (Kan.) at the 4-HIM Classic.
2020 NSIC Preseason Baseball Coaches’ Poll
1. Augustana (13) 195 pts.
2. Minnesota State (2) 184 pts.
3. St. Cloud State 164 pts.
4. Wayne State 153 pts.
5. Minot State 152 pts.
6. Winona State 118 pts.
7. Northern State 112 pts.
8. Minnesota Crookston 101 pts.
9. Concordia-St. Paul 98 pts.
10. University of Mary 79 pts.
11. Minnesota Duluth 77 pts.
12. Southwest Minn. State 48 pts.
13. Upper Iowa 45 pts.
14. Sioux Falls 31 pts.
15. Bemidji State 18 pts.