Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

           The Wayne State College baseball team was listed fourth by league coaches in the 2020 Preseason NSIC Baseball Coaches Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  The Wildcats were 32-18 last season and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 23-12 league mark.

            Listed as Wildcat Players to Watch this season were junior designated hitter/second baseman Andrew Hanson and sophomore starting pitcher Ryan Obrecht.

            Defending NSIC regular season and tournament champion Augustana was picked as the team to beat this season in the league, receiving 13 first-place votes and 195 points followed by Minnesota State with 184 points and the remaining two first-place ballots.  St. Cloud State came in third at 164 points with Wayne State fourth (

            Hanson, a 6-1, 180-pound junior designated hitter/second baseman from Burnsville, Minnesota (Burnsville HS), was listed as Wayne State’s Position Player to Watch.  Last season, Hanson was named Second Team All-NSIC with a .303 batting average.  He had five homers and 31 RBI with 12 multi-hit games and ranked second on the team in stolen bases going 14-16.  Hanson also collected D2CCA and NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team honors after being named First Team All-NSIC as a freshman two years ago.

            Obrecht, a 6-4, 170-pound sophomore from Omaha (Millard North HS), was tabbed as the Wildcat Pitcher to Watch this season after a standout freshman campaign last season.  Obrecht was a First Team All-NSIC last season after recording a 7-2 record in 12 games with a 2.04 ERA.  He was the only starting pitcher in the NSIC to not allow a home run and led the NSIC in opponent batting average (.194) while ranking fourth in ERA.  Obrecht worked 57.1 innings last season and gave up just 40 hits and 14 runs (13 earned) with 50 strikeouts and just 15 walks that included a streak of 21 1/3 scoreless innings.   He was also named D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team last year as a freshman.

            Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2020 baseball season on Friday, January 31 in Cleburne, Texas vs. Newman (Kan.) at the 4-HIM Classic. 

2020 NSIC Preseason Baseball Coaches’ Poll

1.         Augustana (13)              195 pts.

2.         Minnesota State (2)       184 pts.

3.         St. Cloud State              164 pts.

4.         Wayne State                 153 pts.

5.         Minot State                   152 pts.

6.         Winona State                118 pts.

7.         Northern State             112 pts.

8.         Minnesota Crookston    101 pts.

9.         Concordia-St. Paul        98  pts.

10.        University of Mary         79  pts.

11.        Minnesota Duluth           77  pts.

12.        Southwest Minn. State   48  pts.

13.        Upper Iowa                   45  pts.

14.        Sioux Falls                    31  pts.

15.        Bemidji State                 18  pts.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

           The Wayne State College baseball team was listed fourth by league coaches in the 2020 Preseason NSIC Baseball Coaches Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  The Wildcats were 32-18 last season and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 23-12 leag…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 16, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game win streak with a 119-118 victory.  Markelle Fultz scored 21 points with eleven rebounds and ten assists for a triple-double.  He also hit two big layups in the final minute, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and a late go-ahead bask…

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. 