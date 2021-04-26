Wayne State baseball endures weekend sweep to Minnesota State

An eight-run fourth inning propelled #20 Minnesota State to a 13-3 win in seven innings over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference baseball Sunday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The visiting Mavericks completed a three-game weekend sweep, improving MSU to 25-4 and 21-3 in the NSIC while WSC falls to 10-19 and 9-16 in the league.
Leading 1-0 entering the fourth inning, Minnesota State broke the game wide open with an eight-run fourth inning. The Mavericks used five hits and a pair of walks to fuel the inning. WSC got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when Eric Standish tripled and scored on an infield single by Peyton Barnes for the first Wildcat run. The ‘Cats added two more runs in the fifth on a Bryce Bisenius RBI single that drove home Brenden Madsen (single) while Andrew Hanson’s RBI groundout scored CJ Neumann (single) to make the score 9-3. Minnesota State produced three runs in the sixth and another run in the seventh to make the score 13-3 and end the game in the seventh inning. WSC had nine hits in the game, led by Bisenius going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Madsen was 2 for 4 with a run scored while Standish tripled. Barnes, Neumann and Alex Logelin each singled. Sophomore starter Ryan Obrecht (3-2) suffered the pitching loss in 3 2/3 innings of work. Nathan Anderson, Lawson Zenner and Aaron Ras each worked in relief. The Wildcats will be on the road Wednesday afternoon for a mid-week NSIC doubleheader at Concordia-St. Paul starting at 1:30 p.m.