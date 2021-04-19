Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls edged Wayne State College 4-3 Sunday afternoon in the series finale of a three-game Northern Sun Conference baseball series played at Sioux Falls Stadium.  With the one run loss, WSC drops to 2-6 in one run games this season and is now 10-14 overall and 9-11 in the NSIC while the host Cougars improve to 12-14 and 8-14 in conference play.

 

After two scoreless innings to start the game, Wayne State struck for three runs in the top of the third inning on four hits.  Conner Fiene laced a one-out single to left field and came home on a Brenden Madsen RBI single to right field for the first Wildcat run.  Alex Logelin doubled to left field, bringing home CJ Neumann (single) for the second Wildcat run of the inning while the third run crossed home plate when Madsen scored on a groundout by Andrew Hanson.  Sioux Falls answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, trimming the Wildcat advantage to 3-2.  The Cougars then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-3 lead.  Following the four-hit inning in the third, WSC was held to just one more hit the rest of the game – a fifth inning lead off single by Peyton Barnes.  Sioux Falls held a 12-5 advantage in hits over the Wildcats.  Logelin’s RBI double in the third inning was the only extra base hit in the game for either team.  Madsen, Barnes, Fiene and Neumann each added singles.  Sophomore starter Ryan Obrecht (3-1) suffered the pitching loss, allowing 10 hits and four runs (two earned) in five innings of work with four strikeouts and one walk.  Lefthander Andrew Staebell fired three scoreless innings of relief, giving up just two hits with three strikeouts.  Wayne State is scheduled to host Winona State Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in an NSIC mid-week doubleheader at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.

