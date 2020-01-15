Wayne State athletes receive honors

An all-time high 15 Wayne State College seniors were honored today with the eleventh annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award.
The honor is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher and are exhausting their eligibility and on track to graduate. Wildcat athletes receiving the prestigious academic honor include volleyball players Morgan Alexander, Lindsay’s Tarrin Beller, Haley Kauth and Katie Stephens. Women’s soccer players honored were Madison Burgard, Columbus’ Rachel Grisham and Sophia Ketchmark. Football players recognized were Kolbie Foster and Ethan Knudson. Track & Field athletes honored were Kim Johnson, Tia Jones, Neligh’s Dylan Kaup, Dylan Kessler and Nathan Pearson. Baseball’s Jacob Lemar was also recognized.