Wayne State athletes receive honors

An all-time high 15 Wayne State College seniors were honored today with the eleventh annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award.

The honor is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher and are exhausting their eligibility and on track to graduate.  Wildcat athletes receiving the prestigious academic honor include volleyball players Morgan Alexander, Lindsay’s Tarrin Beller, Haley Kauth and Katie Stephens.  Women’s soccer players honored were Madison Burgard, Columbus’ Rachel Grisham and Sophia Ketchmark.  Football players recognized were Kolbie Foster and Ethan Knudson.  Track & Field athletes honored were Kim Johnson, Tia Jones, Neligh’s Dylan Kaup, Dylan Kessler and Nathan Pearson.  Baseball’s Jacob Lemar was also recognized.

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal.  Cora was the Astros' bench coach when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manag…

Northeast Hawks basketball players receive ICCAC honors

Northeast Community College sophomore Emmette Page and freshman Beth Matas were both named Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I Athletes of the Week after their dominant performances over Central Community College and Iowa Western Community College last week. 

Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs the Hastings JV

Beth Matas (Girona, Spain) and Kyla Moore (Norfolk, Neb.) recorded 25 and 20 points, respectively as the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team cruised past Hastings College JV, 101-69 on Monday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.