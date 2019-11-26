Wayne State athletes honored

Wayne State placed 53 student-athletes named to the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Fall All-Academic Teams.
The Wayne State football team had the most selections for the Wildcats with 15 followed by women’s soccer at 13 and volleyball with eleven. The men’s cross country and women’s cross country each had seven honorees. Among the honorees from cross country include Columbus’ Nathan Hiemer; Wakefield’s Josephine Peitz; Newcastle’s Allie Rosener; & Wayne’s Andrea Torres. Honored from the football team were Stuart’s Conner Paxton; Wayne’s Mason Lee; & O’Neill’s Alex Thramer. Volleyball honorees included Lindsay’s Tarrin Beller; Pierce’ Jaci Brahmer; West Point’s Maddie Knobbe; & Wisner’s Lauren Jacobsen. Named to the All-Academic Team from soccer were Columbus’ Rachel Grisham.