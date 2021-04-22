Wayne State athletes compete in South Dakota Twilight Track & Field Invite

Freshman Makenna Taake had a second place finish in the long jump while freshman Megan Hansen placed in two events for the Wayne State women’s track and field team Wednesday afternoon and evening at the South Dakota Twilight Invite held at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Taake posted a mark of 16’ 6” in the long jump to finish second while Hansen recorded a third place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (15.37) and a sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 27.43 seconds. Nicole Heeren had a third place finish in the hammer throw at 171’ 2 ½” with Brianna Crouch taking fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.56. Kim Johnson took fifth place in the 800-meter run (2:32.98) and Riana Noelle was fifth in the triple jump at 33’ ½” followed by a sixth place finish for Hanna Lazure in the high jump clearing 5’ 0” and Keyla Sambo in the triple jump (32’ 7 ½”). Seventh place finishes were recorded by Sarah Cotton in the 200-meter dash (27.81) and 400-meter dash (1:04.91), Andrea Torres in the 1,500-meter run (5:10.22), Ali Dykman in the high jump (5’ 0”) and Kori Siebert in the 100-meter dash (13.82). Siebert also finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.96 seconds. Wayne State will have three athletes competing in four events at the Drake Relays in Des Moines Friday and Saturday.
Sprinters Jacob Ladage and Justin Rohloff each placed second in the 400 and 100 meter dashes respectively to lead the Wayne State men’s track and field team at the South Dakota Twilight Invite held Wednesday afternoon and evening in Vermillion, South Dakota. Ladage ran a time of 50.10 to finish second in the 400-meter dash while Rohloff was clocked in 11.27 seconds to take second place in the 100-meter dash. Freshman Dylan Kneifl collected a third place mark in the high jump clearing 6’ 3 ¾” while Will McGonigal came in third place in the 1,500-meter run at 4;12.63. Michael Kueny recorded a fifth place finish in the 400-meter dash in 51.70 seconds. Wayne State will have six athletes competing in field events Friday and Saturday in the Drake Relays at Des Moines, Iowa.