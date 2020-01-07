Wayne State announces hirings to football coaching staff

Wayne State football coach John McMenamin has announced several hirings to his staff for the 2020 season. 

Logan Masters returns to Wayne State and will serve as offensive coordinator, current Wildcat assistant coach Scott McLaughlin has been named defensive coordinator, Austin Flyger is the new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach while Quincy Griffith is the new offensive line coach at Wayne State.  The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division.  McMenamin replaced the retired Dan McLaughlin as head coach after the season. 

