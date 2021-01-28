Wayne State adds volleyball recruit

Wayne State volleyball coach Scott Kneifl has announced that Brooke Peltz of Lincoln East High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State and play for the Wildcats in the 2021 season.
She joins Taylor Wilshire, Jazlin De Haan, and Gabrielle Gergen of Iowa along with Kalli Kroeker of Roca, Nebraska as members of the 2021 Wildcat volleyball recruiting class. The Wildcats are ranked 13th in the 2021 AVCA Spring Preseason Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. They finished the 2019 season at 24-7 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark, ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.