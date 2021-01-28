Wayne State adds volleyball recruit

Wayne State volleyball coach Scott Kneifl has announced that Brooke Peltz of Lincoln East High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State and play for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. 

She joins Taylor Wilshire, Jazlin De Haan, and Gabrielle Gergen of Iowa along with Kalli Kroeker of Roca, Nebraska as members of the 2021 Wildcat volleyball recruiting class.  The Wildcats are ranked 13th in the 2021 AVCA Spring Preseason Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.  They finished the 2019 season at 24-7 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark, ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied 20 points and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team shot a blistering 66 percent from the field to defeat NJCAA DII No. 11 Iowa Lakes Community College, 67-55 at Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey. 

A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that David Culley has become the new head coach of the Houston Texans.  It will be the first head coaching job for the 65-year-old Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.  He becomes the fourth c…

Nebraska softball senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List.