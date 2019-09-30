Wayne softball wins Adams Central Tournament last Saturday; concludes regular season this week

The Wayne softball team is 21-3 on the season after winning the Adams Central Tournament last Saturday.
They routed Ord 16-3, blanked Milford 1-0, and had no problem with Adams Central 13-0 in the championship game. Pitcher Tori Kniesche recorded her 1000th career strikeout of her career against Milford. The Lady Blue Devils are ranked seventh in the Lincoln Journal Star and ninth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘B’. Wayne’s remaining regular season schedule includes home games with 17-9 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Tuesday and second ranked in both polls in Class ‘C’ 20-0 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday before competing in the Mid State Conference Tournament on Saturday. On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, Wayne softball coach Rob Sweetland talked about the difficult remaining docket.