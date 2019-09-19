Wausa's Baue is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Ethan Baue of the Wausa football team. 

In last Saturday’s 72-30 victory over O’Neill St. Mary’s, he had had 318 rushing yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns.  Baue was also 6-8 passing for 76 yards and a TD.  He also had two kickoff returns for 94 yards and a score, a fumble recovery returned for a 52 yard touchdown, an interception return for a score for 56 yards, and eight tackles with five being solo.  Baue was nominated by Coach Adrian Alonzo.  Congratulations to Ethan Baue of the Wausa football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 19, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 19, 2019

In a battle of one versus two, it was the second-ranked Stanford Cardinal who was victorious with a 3-1 win over the top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team in front of a school-record crowd of 8,632 at the Devaney Center last night.  Scores of the match had Stanford winning 25-21, 22-25, 25-17,…