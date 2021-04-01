Wakefield's Brown is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Blake Brown of the Wakefield boys track & field team.
At last Tuesday’s Stanton Invitational, he placed first and set a new school record in the long jump with a mark of 22’ 5 ½ inches. The previous record of 21’3 had existed at Wakefield since 1955 which was also tied in 1970. Brown also went on to win two more gold medals in the 100 meter dash in 11.07 seconds and the 300 hurdles in a time of 44.6 seconds. He was nominated by Coach Mike Hassler. Congratulations to Blake Brown of the Wakefield boys track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.