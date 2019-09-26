Wakefield's Erb is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Justin Erb of the Wakefield football team. 

In last Friday’s 58-24 victory over previously top ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast, he had had 425 rushing yards off 43 carries and five touchdowns.  Erb also had a TD reception and three two-point conversions.  He broke the school record for rushing yards, carries, touchdowns, and points scored in a game.  Erb also led the Trojans defensively with 13 tackles with three tackles for loss.  On the season, he has 577 yards rushing off 76 carries, twelve touchdowns, and seven two-point conversions.  Defensively, he leads his team with 31 tackles.  Erb was nominated by Coach Mike Hassler.  Congratulations to Justin Erb of the Wakefield football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 26, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Milwaukee Brewers had a very productive day as they clinched a playoff berth and moved one game closer to first place in the National League Central.  The Brewers won for the 17th time in 19 games as Ryan Braun's grand slam ignited a six-run first in a 9-2 rout of the Reds.  Eric Thames …

Wayne State volleyball tops Augustana in four sets

Wayne State volleyball tops Augustana in four sets

#17 Wayne State used a balanced attack with three players over 10 kills as the Wildcats topped Augustana 25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16 in the 14th annual Pack the House/Black Out Night sponsored by the WSC SPORTS Club at Rice Auditorium in Wayne Tuesday evening. 