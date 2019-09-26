Wakefield's Erb is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Justin Erb of the Wakefield football team.
In last Friday’s 58-24 victory over previously top ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast, he had had 425 rushing yards off 43 carries and five touchdowns. Erb also had a TD reception and three two-point conversions. He broke the school record for rushing yards, carries, touchdowns, and points scored in a game. Erb also led the Trojans defensively with 13 tackles with three tackles for loss. On the season, he has 577 yards rushing off 76 carries, twelve touchdowns, and seven two-point conversions. Defensively, he leads his team with 31 tackles. Erb was nominated by Coach Mike Hassler. Congratulations to Justin Erb of the Wakefield football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.