Wahoo's Thiele leads Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship after second round

Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo sits alone atop the leaderboard at even-par for the championship after the second round of the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln. 

Thiele, who will be a freshman on the Husker women's golf team this fall, got off to a hot start on the front nine, carding four birdies, including two straight on holes eight and nine.  She made the turn at 34 (-2).  Thiele stumbled late in her round, finishing with a bogey and a double-bogey on her final two holes, but still was able to stay two shots clear of the lead with her round of 73 (+1).  Snyder’s Hannah Hunke is at a two-day 159 after yesterday’s 77.  Norfolk’s Allison Temple put up an 81 yesterday and is at 163.  Beemer’s Lacie Fox carded an 83 yesterday and sits at 164.  Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich shot 84 yesterday and is at 168.

