Wahoo wins Class 'C-1' State Championship by routing Pierce 38-0

The Wahoo High football team earned their sixth shutout of the season by blanking Pierce 38-0 in the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship Game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
The Warriors’ Trevin Luben ran for 268 yards off 41 carries and five touchdowns in the win. Wahoo outgained the Bluejays in yardage 393-94. The Warriors turned two Dalton Freeman interceptions and a Brett Tinker fumble into 17 points in the first half. Wahoo led 10-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at halftime. The Warriors’ Grant Kolterman had 14 tackles while teammate Kole Bordovsky collected ten stops. Pierce’ Garret Meier had twelve tackles and Tinker finished with ten. The 13-0 Warriors earned their first football championship while the 12-0 Bluejays are the runner-up for the sixth time in school history.