Vontz Stays hot to garner top seed in Match Play portion of Nebraska Match Play Championship

It was more of the same for Lincoln's Nate Vontz yesterday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg, as he separated himself from the field after Round Two of Stroke Play Qualifying for the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship. 

Vontz, a Creighton Bluejay senior, made seven more birdies and an eagle during his round of 67 (-5) to add to his first round 64 (-8), for a 131 (-13) total.  He finished with 15 birdies and two eagles over the two rounds, and was six strokes clear of the closest competitor.  Vontz earned medalist honors and the top seed for match play.  Northeast Nebraska golfers making the cut to today’s Round of 32 include Atkinson’s Mason Hale (144); Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer (144); Norfolk’s Lance Lawson (148); Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes (149); & Norfolk’s Jake Kluver (149).

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 17, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 17, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers took 3-2 leads in their conference semifinal series by winning on the road.  The Hawks erased a 24-point, second-half deficit and received a game-high, 39 points from Trae Young in a 109-106 stunner at Philadelphia.  The Clippers were 119-111 winner…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant posted an impressive triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets took a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals by rallying past the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-108.  Durant delivered 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets, who trailed by 16 at halftime b…