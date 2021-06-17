Vontz Stays hot to garner top seed in Match Play portion of Nebraska Match Play Championship

It was more of the same for Lincoln's Nate Vontz yesterday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg, as he separated himself from the field after Round Two of Stroke Play Qualifying for the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship.
Vontz, a Creighton Bluejay senior, made seven more birdies and an eagle during his round of 67 (-5) to add to his first round 64 (-8), for a 131 (-13) total. He finished with 15 birdies and two eagles over the two rounds, and was six strokes clear of the closest competitor. Vontz earned medalist honors and the top seed for match play. Northeast Nebraska golfers making the cut to today’s Round of 32 include Atkinson’s Mason Hale (144); Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer (144); Norfolk’s Lance Lawson (148); Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes (149); & Norfolk’s Jake Kluver (149).