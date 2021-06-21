Virginia & Mississippi State earn wins on Sunday at College World Series in Omaha

Yesterday at the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season and Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings as Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0. 

Abbott struck out ten and worked out of trouble in three of his six innings before he turned the game over to Matt Wyatt.  Also, Will Bednar had a career-high 15 strikeouts in six innings, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, and Mississippi State held off Texas 2-1.  Bednar and Landon Sims combined for a College World Series team record 21 strikeouts and the Bulldogs raised their season total to 765 strikeouts.  MSU scored twice in the second inning and held off Texas in the ninth.  In games today, Stanford plays Arizona at 1:00 and Vanderbilt meets NC State at 6:00.

