Vanderbilt meets Mississippi State in best-of-three College World Series finals starting this evening

It will be an all-SEC College World Series finals pitting 48-16 Vanderbilt against 48-17 Mississippi State.
Vandy, who has won eight of their last nine games, reached the best-of-three series starting this evening at 6:00 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha by default when North Carolina State was removed from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt won two of three regular-season games against Mississippi State in April and are the reigning national champions. Vandy did not announce a starting pitcher. The Bulldogs, who have claimed four of their last five contests, will go with Christian McLeod. There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic.