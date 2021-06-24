Vanderbilt edges Stanford in dramatic fashion at College World Series

Spencer Jones scored on Brendan Beck’s wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to keep Vanderbilt alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Stanford last night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. 

The reigning national champion Commodores were down to their last strike before winning in shocking fashion against the Pac-12 pitcher of the year.  Beck had been dominant since beginning his rare relief appearance in the seventh.  Vanderbilt avoided its shortest stay at the College World Series in its five appearances.  The Commodores play North Carolina State in the Bracket 1 final needing to beat the Wolfpack Friday and again Saturday to reach the best-of-three championship series a second straight time.  Texas meets Virginia in this evening’s lone elimination game at 6:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 24, 2021

Trae Young pumped in 48 points with eleven assists and the Atlanta Hawks took Game One of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals by downing the Bucks, 116-113 in Milwaukee.  Clint Capela added twelve points, grabbed 19 rebounds and converted a go-ahead put back with 29 seconds left to put Atlan…

93 Northeast Student-Athletes named Academic All-Region

Student-athletes at Northeast Community College excelled both in the classroom and in their respective sport this past season. Ninety-three student-athletes were named ICCAC Academic All-Region, it was announced by the ICCAC recently. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA's Western Conference Finals after pulling out a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.  Deandre Ayton capped his 24-point, 14 rebound performance by jamming home an alleyoop pass with 0.7 seconds left.  Cameron Payne finished with…