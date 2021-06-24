Vanderbilt edges Stanford in dramatic fashion at College World Series

Spencer Jones scored on Brendan Beck’s wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to keep Vanderbilt alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Stanford last night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
The reigning national champion Commodores were down to their last strike before winning in shocking fashion against the Pac-12 pitcher of the year. Beck had been dominant since beginning his rare relief appearance in the seventh. Vanderbilt avoided its shortest stay at the College World Series in its five appearances. The Commodores play North Carolina State in the Bracket 1 final needing to beat the Wolfpack Friday and again Saturday to reach the best-of-three championship series a second straight time. Texas meets Virginia in this evening’s lone elimination game at 6:00.