OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for June of 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.
USA Swimming announced the dates Friday, less than three weeks after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The trials were initially scheduled for this June in a temporary pool at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
The arena in downtown Omaha will host the event for the fourth straight quadrennial.
The trials are the sole qualifier for U.S. Olympic team. The top two finishers in each event earn a trip to Tokyo.