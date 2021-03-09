UNO women's basketball drops Summit League Championship Game

Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three steals as second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 rout of eighth-seeded Nebraska-Omaha in the Summit League Championship Game in Sioux Falls.
Chloe Lamb hit three three-pointers and scored 17 points with six boards for the 19-5 Coyotes, who won their ninth-straight game, including three tournament games by a total of 72 points. Freshman Lauren Frost led the Mavericks with ten points and five rebounds. UNO, who finishes the season at 7-13, became the first eight seed to win a game in the tournament when they got the program’s first victory over a ranked team with a 52-40 win over 21st ranked South Dakota State in the opener.