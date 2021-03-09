UNO women's basketball drops Summit League Championship Game

Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three steals as second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 rout of eighth-seeded Nebraska-Omaha in the Summit League Championship Game in Sioux Falls. 

Chloe Lamb hit three three-pointers and scored 17 points with six boards for the 19-5 Coyotes, who won their ninth-straight game, including three tournament games by a total of 72 points. Freshman Lauren Frost led the Mavericks with ten points and five rebounds.  UNO, who finishes the season at 7-13, became the first eight seed to win a game in the tournament when they got the program’s first victory over a ranked team with a 52-40 win over 21st ranked South Dakota State in the opener.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Kansas head football coach Les Miles is out of a job in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from his time at LSU.  The departure comes on the heels of a 148-page review by a law firm hired by LSU.  It accused Miles of trying “to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football pr…

Scoring runs wasn’t an issue for the Northeast Community College softball team on Monday afternoon. The Hawks (4-6) fell in the first game of a doubleheader against Mount Marty University JV, 14-13, before taking the final game, 12-2 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. 

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby captured second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline a group of four Huskers who earned recognition when the all-conference teams were announced today. 