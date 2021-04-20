UNO Men's Soccer will represent Summit League in NCAA Tournament

The Summit League announced today that Nebraska-Omaha will be its representative at the upcoming NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament, replacing regular-season champion Denver in the field of 36.
The Pioneers were scheduled to play UNC-Greensboro in the opening round but will not be able to participate due to Covid-19 protocols. Based on league policies, the Mavericks, who finished second in the league standings as determined by points per game, were the next team in line to participate. This will be UNO's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017. They will play at 23rd ranked UNC-Greensboro in the first round on Thursday, April 29, at 5:00. Nebraska-Omaha is 6-2-1 this season, posting a 5-2-1 Summit League record to place second in the standings.