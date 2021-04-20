UNO Men's Soccer will represent Summit League in NCAA Tournament

The Summit League announced today that Nebraska-Omaha will be its representative at the upcoming NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament, replacing regular-season champion Denver in the field of 36. 

The Pioneers were scheduled to play UNC-Greensboro in the opening round but will not be able to participate due to Covid-19 protocols.  Based on league policies, the Mavericks, who finished second in the league standings as determined by points per game, were the next team in line to participate.  This will be UNO's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.  They will play at 23rd ranked UNC-Greensboro in the first round on Thursday, April 29, at 5:00.  Nebraska-Omaha is 6-2-1 this season, posting a 5-2-1 Summit League record to place second in the standings.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have shaved a half-game off the Philadelphia 76ers’ lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.  Curry nailed ten three-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Warriors to a 107-96 victory at Philadelphia.  His three-ball …

Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls edged Wayne State College 4-3 Sunday afternoon in the series finale of a three-game Northern Sun Conference baseball series played at Sioux Falls Stadium.  With the one run loss, WSC drops to 2-6 in one run games this season and is now 10-14 overall and 9-11 in …

Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State notched a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State College 8-1 and 13-3 Sunday afternoon in Minot, North Dakota at the Air-Supported Dome.  The host Beavers improve to 14-14 and 7-7 in the NSIC while the Wildcats fall to 4-24 and 1-15 in league games.