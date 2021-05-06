UNO men's hoops lands former Husker Arop

Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball has announced the addition of former Creighton Prep standout and Nebraska transfer Akol Arop for the 2021-22 season.
A 6’5, 203-pound forward, Arop began his collegiate career with two seasons as a Husker from 2019-21. The rising sophomore redshirted in 2020-21 after a surgical procedure and appeared in 21 contests off the bench as a true freshman in 2019-20. Arop played in at least 20 minutes of NU's final three games that year, including the Big Ten Tournament. His prep career saw him tabbed the top senior prospect in the state of Nebraska in 2019, and he was a three-time all-state selection at Creighton Prep. Arop earned the 2019 Gatorade Nebraska Player of the Year award after averaging 19.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a senior with 19 double-doubles. He joins Bellevue West product Frankie Fidler, Omaha Central product and Wichita State transfer Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler and former Sweden National Team member and Salt Lake City CC transfer Felix Lemetti to make up the Mavericks' class of newcomers for 2021-22.