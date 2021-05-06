UNO men's basketball adds recruit

Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball coach Derrin Hansen announced yesterday the addition of Felix Lemetti for 2021-22. 

The Sweden native is a 6’1, 190-pound guard who joins the Mavericks after beginning his collegiate career at Fairfield and Salt Lake Community College.  Last season as a sophomore at SLCC, Lemetti was an All-Region 18 honorable mention selection and averaged 9.9 points and 3.0 assists per game.  He led the way in minutes played and hit at a 45% clip from long range, and his team finished 20-5 on the year while qualifying for the national tournament.  Lemetti joins Bellevue West product Frankie Fidler and Omaha Central product Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, a transfer from Wichita State, in the Mavericks' class of newcomers for 2021-22.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader to conclude season

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader to conclude season

The 2021 baseball season came to an end Wednesday afternoon for Wayne State College as the Wildcats earned a split with Upper Iowa at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The first game went extra innings with the Wildcats winning 9-8 in eight innings while Upper Iowa captured the sec…