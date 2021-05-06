UNO men's basketball adds recruit

Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball coach Derrin Hansen announced yesterday the addition of Felix Lemetti for 2021-22.
The Sweden native is a 6’1, 190-pound guard who joins the Mavericks after beginning his collegiate career at Fairfield and Salt Lake Community College. Last season as a sophomore at SLCC, Lemetti was an All-Region 18 honorable mention selection and averaged 9.9 points and 3.0 assists per game. He led the way in minutes played and hit at a 45% clip from long range, and his team finished 20-5 on the year while qualifying for the national tournament. Lemetti joins Bellevue West product Frankie Fidler and Omaha Central product Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, a transfer from Wichita State, in the Mavericks' class of newcomers for 2021-22.