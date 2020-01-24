UNO Men's Basketball outlasts Western Illinois

KJ Robinson matched his season high with 24 points that included five points in overtime to help Nebraska-Omaha beat Western Illinois 87-82. 

Robinson had a chance to win it in regulation, but Zion Young blocked his layup attempt with three seconds left to force overtime knotted at 72.  Robinson added a three-pointer, and a pair of free throws with two seconds left to seal it.  He led five players in double figures for the Mavericks.  Teammate Matt Pile recorded a double-double with 16 points, eleven rebounds, and two blocked shots. Kobe Webster scored 17 points with four assists to lead six players in double figures for the Leathernecks.  UNO is now 11-10 overall and 4-2 in the Summit League while Western Illinois drops to 5-12 overall and 2-5 in the league. 

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 24, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 24, 2020

NFL free agent Antonio Brown is expected to appear before a Florida judge in bond court after a night behind bars.  Brown turned himself in last night at the Broward County Jail.  His lawyer said Brown is innocent of the charges, which include burglary with battery.  A Hollywood police repor…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 23, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 23, 2020

Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short.  LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs withstood …