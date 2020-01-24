UNO Men's Basketball outlasts Western Illinois

KJ Robinson matched his season high with 24 points that included five points in overtime to help Nebraska-Omaha beat Western Illinois 87-82.
Robinson had a chance to win it in regulation, but Zion Young blocked his layup attempt with three seconds left to force overtime knotted at 72. Robinson added a three-pointer, and a pair of free throws with two seconds left to seal it. He led five players in double figures for the Mavericks. Teammate Matt Pile recorded a double-double with 16 points, eleven rebounds, and two blocked shots. Kobe Webster scored 17 points with four assists to lead six players in double figures for the Leathernecks. UNO is now 11-10 overall and 4-2 in the Summit League while Western Illinois drops to 5-12 overall and 2-5 in the league.