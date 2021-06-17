UNO Basketball teams release Summit League schedules

The Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball program released its 2021-22 Summit League slate in conjunction with the entire league schedule. 

The 18-game docket features a home-and-home mirrored schedule between the league's ten men's and women's programs.  The addition of St. Thomas, who will officially join the league as a full-time member on July 1, creates an even number of teams and true travel partners for the upcoming season.  League play opens Dec. 20 at home when the Mavericks welcome the Tommies to Baxter Arena on a rare Monday night.

The UNO women's basketball team will play nine home games and nine road games during the Summit League slate of the 2021-22 schedule.  This year's league schedule format features true travel partners and games played on Thursdays and Saturdays with the exception of opening week of league play, which will take place on Monday and Wednesday the week before Christmas.  The Mavericks begin league action on the road at St. Thomas on Dec. 20.  The 2022 Summit League Championship is set for March 5-8 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

