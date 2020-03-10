UNO Athletics to let women's basketball coach Lange go

Nebraska-Omaha Vice Chancellor Trev Alberts announced yesterday that they will not renew the contract of head women's basketball coach Brittany Lange. 

Lange became the Mavericks head coach prior to the 2013-14 and guided the Mavericks to a record of 80-124 overall and 31-77 in the Summit League.  The team's best finish came in 2016-17 when it finished 16-15 and fifth in the Summit League with a record of 8-8.  The Mavericks won a first round matchup with South Dakota in the Summit Tournament before losing 84-82 to eventual champion Western Illinois in the semifinals.  Lange joined the Mavericks in 2011-12 as the Director of Basketball Operations.  She was elevated to the role of assistant coach for the 2012-13 season.

