UNK announces a four-game nonconference football schedule beginning Oct. 31

Nebraska-Kearney has announced a four-game nonconference football schedule beginning Oct. 31.
A scheduling alliance with other Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association teams will account for two games. UNK will host Chadron State (Nov. 7) and Missouri Western State (Nov. 21) and travel to Pittsburg State (Oct. 31) and South Dakota Mines (Nov. 14). Both Chadron State and SDMT are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. UNK and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 once a week, per NCAA resocialization rules. Fans will be allowed to attend games in Kearney, with more information and policies to be announced later.