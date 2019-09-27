University of Nebraska announces plan for new athletic facility

The University of Nebraska has announced plans for a new, $155 million athletic facility that will house the Husker football program. 

The project unveiled Friday is scheduled to be completed in 2022.  Crews are expected to break ground next summer.  The facility will provide the Nebraska football program with a new locker room, strength and conditioning center, athletic medicine facility, equipment room, meeting rooms, coaches' offices and an additional outdoor practice facility.  It also will include the training table and academic support facilities for all of the university's student athletes.  Husker football coach Scott Frost says the project shows Nebraska is "committed to competing at the highest level."

