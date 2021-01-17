Undermanned Norfolk Catholic wrestling team finishes fourth at Cross County Invite

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad participated in yesterday's Cross County Invite at Stromsburg. 

 

David City was the champion with a score of 207.5.  They won by 71 points.  The Knights finished fourth with a score of 116.5.  Champions for Norfolk Catholic inlcluded Dominic Liess (106), Kanyon Talton (138), Allan Olander (145), & Francisco Mendez (160).  Isaac Wilcox (285) finished second and Noah Wattier (152) got fourth.

106

Dominic Liess (23-8) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 23-8 won by fall over Tycin Lampman (Wisner-Pilger) 12-17 (Fall 1:25)
  • Round 2 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 23-8 won by fall over Tyler Shoup (Cross County/Osceola) 10-15 (Fall 1:37)
  • Round 3 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 23-8 won by major decision over Bryce Jurgensen (Clarkson/Leigh) 26-11 (MD 17-6)
  • Championship Bracket - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 23-8 won by fall over Kendall Schindler (David City) 7-10 (Fall 2:51)
  • 1st Place Match - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 23-8 won by decision over Nick Busse (St Paul) 27-7 (Dec 5-3)

138

Kanyon Talton (21-1) placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 21-1 won by fall over Matt Cover (Weeping Water) 5-16 (Fall 0:28)
  • Round 2 - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 21-1 won by fall over Leighton Nuttelman (Cross County/Osceola) 8-9 (Fall 4:45)
  • Round 4 - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 21-1 won by major decision over Creyton Cumpston (Amherst) 12-16 (MD 14-3)
  • Round 5 - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 21-1 won by decision over Micah Green (Nebraska Christian) 8-8 (Dec 7-0)
  • 1st Place Match - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 21-1 won by decision over Ethan Underwood (David City) 14-13 (Dec 4-3)

145

Allan Olander (23-5) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.

  • Round 1 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 23-5 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Round 2 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 23-5 won by tech fall over Josh Roesler (St Paul) 13-8 (TF-1.5 3:57 (17-2))
  • Round 4 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 23-5 won by fall over Marcus Bratrsovsky (Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City) 7-13 (Fall 0:46)
  • Round 5 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 23-5 won by fall over Christian Wick (Amherst) 17-9 (Fall 1:39)
  • 1st Place Match - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 23-5 won by decision over Harley Eickmeier (David City) 22-9 (Dec 7-0)

152

Noah Wattier (17-17) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 17-17 won by fall over Jacob Hagemeier (South Central Unified) 10-21 (Fall 3:38)
  • Round 2 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 17-17 won by fall over Nathan Bahns (Clarkson/Leigh) 5-24 (Fall 1:12)
  • Round 3 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 17-17 won by fall over Jakob Richey (Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City) 13-15 (Fall 1:16)
  • Round 5 - Clayton Harris (David City) 25-2 won by fall over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 17-17 (Fall 2:51)
  • 3rd Place Match - Beau Zoucha (Twin River) 21-6 won by fall over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 17-17 (Fall 2:22)

160

Francisco Mendez (31-3) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 31-3 won by fall over Andrew Dubas (Cross County/Osceola) 1-3 (Fall 0:59)
  • Round 2 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 31-3 won by fall over Hunter Gress (High Plains Community) 9-8 (Fall 3:03)
  • Round 4 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 31-3 won by fall over Ty Cummings (David City) 3-18 (Fall 1:32)
  • Round 5 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 31-3 won by decision over Ashton Meinecke (St Paul) 26-10 (Dec 8-4)
  • 1st Place Match - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 31-3 won by decision over Mason Tenski (Twin River) 14-4 (Dec 7-2)

170

Ben Morland (9-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Jaxson Jones (Twin River) 31-1 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-21 (Fall 2:51)
  • Round 2 - Jason Burch (Weeping Water) 14-4 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-21 (Fall 1:00)
  • Round 3 - Luke Palmer (Amherst) 8-10 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-21 (Fall 0:40)
  • Round 4 - Brandt Leech (Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City) 10-10 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-21 (Fall 1:24)

285

Isaac Wilcox (18-5) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 18-5 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Round 2 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 18-5 won by decision over Jordy Baland (Doniphan-Trumbull) 6-5 (Dec 4-2)
  • Round 4 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 18-5 won by fall over Gunner Fink (Twin River) 11-17 (Fall 1:28)
  • Round 5 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 18-5 won by fall over Rylie Thomsen (St Paul) 23-9 (Fall 2:34)
  • 1st Place Match - Jake Ingwersen (David City) 28-1 won by decision over Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 18-5 (Dec 3-2)

 “We really wrestled well, going 25-7 on the day.  That is the first time I have had 5 in the finals as a Norfolk Catholic coach.  And Dominic started us off and we just kept rolling.  Isaac had a chance to win his match too, losing 3-2 to last years’ state runner up.  Now we just got to get everyone health and back so we can keep working on getting better.” – Coach Aschoff

 

Team Scores

 

1              207.5     David City

2              136.5     Amherst

3              120.5     St Paul

4              116.5     Norfolk Catholic

5              106         Cross County/Osceola

6              95           Twin River

7              46           Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City

8              40           Clarkson/Leigh

9              39.5        Nebraska Christian

10           37           Doniphan-Trumbull

11           34           High Plains Community

12           31           Weeping Water

13           27           Wisner-Pilger

14           22           South Central Unified

15           1              Friend

