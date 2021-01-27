U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha to be split into two meets

The United States Olympic swimming trials will be split into two meets, a striking change designed to provide safer conditions on the pool deck in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 

USA Swimming says a Wave I meet for lower-ranked swimmers will be held in early June.  The top finishers will advance to the Wave II meet in mid-June to determine who represents the U.S at the Tokyo Games.  Both meets will be held in Omaha.  The change is designed to reduce overcrowding on the pool deck, warmup pool and athlete seating areas.

In other news

Nebraska women's basketball's Cain honored

Nebraska center Kate Cain was one of just 15 women's basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List when it was announced yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any players in the Class of 2021.  Voters collectively decided no one had the merits, on-the-field or off, for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.  Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest to receive the required…