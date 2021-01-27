U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha to be split into two meets

The United States Olympic swimming trials will be split into two meets, a striking change designed to provide safer conditions on the pool deck in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
USA Swimming says a Wave I meet for lower-ranked swimmers will be held in early June. The top finishers will advance to the Wave II meet in mid-June to determine who represents the U.S at the Tokyo Games. Both meets will be held in Omaha. The change is designed to reduce overcrowding on the pool deck, warmup pool and athlete seating areas.