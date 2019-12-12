Two former Husker football players accused in connection with sexual assault set to be released from jail

Two former University of Nebraska football players accused in connection with the sexual assault of a 19-year-old fellow student are set to be released from jail after a judge allowed them to post bond, and attorneys for both men say they intend to fight the allegations.
Nineteen-year-old Katerian LeGrone and 20-year-old Andre Hunt appeared in court yesterday, one day after police arrested them at their Lincoln apartment for the Aug. 25 incident. Prosecutors haven't formally charged either man and were still reviewing a university-led Title IX investigation, which concluded LeGrone and Hunt had violated the university's sexual misconduct policy.