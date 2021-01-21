Twin River's Jones is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jaxson Jones of the Twin River wrestling team.
Last Saturday at the Cross County Invitational, he won the 170 pound championship by going 5-0 with four pins. In a bracket that had four rated wrestlers, Jones stuck four opponents in a row before beating fourth ranked Tre Daro of David City 5-2 in the championship match for the second time this season. Jones is now 31-1 on the season and ranked third in Class ‘C’ at 170 pounds. He was nominated by Coach Kalin Koch. Congratulations to Jaxson Jones of the Twin River wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.