Twin River's Jones is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jaxson Jones of the Twin River wrestling team. 

Last Saturday at the Cross County Invitational, he won the 170 pound championship by going 5-0 with four pins.  In a bracket that had four rated wrestlers, Jones stuck four opponents in a row before beating fourth ranked Tre Daro of David City 5-2 in the championship match for the second time this season.  Jones is now 31-1 on the season and ranked third in Class ‘C’ at 170 pounds.  He was nominated by Coach Kalin Koch.  Congratulations to Jaxson Jones of the Twin River wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 21, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 21, 2021

Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden, but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets struggled and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers.  Collin Sexton scored 15 of his 42 points in the sec…