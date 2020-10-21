Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Gothenburg, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10
Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14
Axtell def. Elba, 25-8, 25-9, 25-13
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pender, 17-25, 26-28, 25-21, 25-17, 15-10
Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22
Blue Hill def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 20-18
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 25-17
Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12
Elkhorn North def. Ralston, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-9, 25-12
Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-12, 25-6
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-12
Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-19
Hershey def. Chase County, 25-12, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24
Mead def. Raymond Central, 22-25, 25-20, 10-25, 29-27, 16-14
North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 33-31, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23
North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-17, 25-15, 18-25, 27-25
Overton def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25
Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-17, 21-25
Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21
Sidney def. Gering, 25-19
Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 16-25, 14-25, 27-25, 25-16, 17-15
South Loup def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-8, 25-4
Yutan def. Palmyra, 22-25, 25-10, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9
Anselmo-Merna Triangular=
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22
Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-16
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-14, 25-14
Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-15
Hi-Line def. Brady, 25-16, 26-24
Broken Bow Quad=
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-11
Mullen def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-11
Championship=
Broken Bow def. Mullen, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14
Consolation=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview Triangular=
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-7, 25-20
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-17
Crossroads Conference=
Final=
Cross County def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 17-15
Third Place=
McCool Junction def. Exeter/Milligan, 26-24, 25-12, 27-25
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Triangular=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 19-25, 25-10, 25-14
Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family Triangular=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-10
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17
Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-4, 20-25, 25-21
Hyannis Triangular=
Creek Valley def. Hyannis, 26-24, 18-25, 25-20
Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21
Third Place=
Wynot def. Winside
Lexington Triangular=
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-12, 25-23
Adams Central def. Lexington, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-12, 25-12
Norris def. Beatrice, 25-10, 25-10
Norris def. Lincoln Lutheran, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22
Louisville Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-20
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-15
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20
Metro Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-13, 25-9
Consolation Semifinal=
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23
Millard West def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Pierce, 25-15, 25-23, 29-27
Semifinal=
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10
Wayne def. Guardian Angels, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14
North Platte St. Patrick's Triangular=
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
NVC Tournament=
Semifinal=
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-6, 25-16
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Skutt Triangular=
Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-13
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-10
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-7, 25-1
Republican Plains Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-8, 25-21
Consolation=
Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Semifinal=
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-9, 27-25, 27-25
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
Third Place=
Alma def. Wauneta-Palisade, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-7
Schuyler Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2
Schuyler def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Championship=
David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-17
Semifinal=
Centennial def. Superior, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14
David City def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-21
Third Place=
Superior def. Thayer Central, 10-25, 25-21, 25-21