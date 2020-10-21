Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Gothenburg, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10

Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14

Axtell def. Elba, 25-8, 25-9, 25-13

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pender, 17-25, 26-28, 25-21, 25-17, 15-10

Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22

Blue Hill def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 20-18

Centura def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 25-17

Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Ralston, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-9, 25-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-12, 25-6

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-12

Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-19

Hershey def. Chase County, 25-12, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24

Mead def. Raymond Central, 22-25, 25-20, 10-25, 29-27, 16-14

North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 33-31, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23

North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-17, 25-15, 18-25, 27-25

Overton def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-17, 21-25

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21

Sidney def. Gering, 25-19

Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 16-25, 14-25, 27-25, 25-16, 17-15

South Loup def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21

Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-8, 25-4

Yutan def. Palmyra, 22-25, 25-10, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9

Anselmo-Merna Triangular=

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22

Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-16

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-14, 25-14

Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-15

Hi-Line def. Brady, 25-16, 26-24

Broken Bow Quad=

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-11

Mullen def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-11

Championship=

Broken Bow def. Mullen, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14

Consolation=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-7, 25-20

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-21

Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-17

Crossroads Conference=

Final=

Cross County def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 17-15

Third Place=

McCool Junction def. Exeter/Milligan, 26-24, 25-12, 27-25

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 19-25, 25-10, 25-14

Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family Triangular=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-10

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17

Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-4, 20-25, 25-21

Hyannis Triangular=

Creek Valley def. Hyannis, 26-24, 18-25, 25-20

Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21

Third Place=

Wynot def. Winside

Lexington Triangular=

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-12, 25-23

Adams Central def. Lexington, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-12, 25-12

Norris def. Beatrice, 25-10, 25-10

Norris def. Lincoln Lutheran, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22

Louisville Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-20

Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-15

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20

Metro Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-13, 25-9

Consolation Semifinal=

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23

Millard West def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Pierce, 25-15, 25-23, 29-27

Semifinal=

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10

Wayne def. Guardian Angels, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14

North Platte St. Patrick's Triangular=

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined

NVC Tournament=

Semifinal=

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-6, 25-16

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Skutt Triangular=

Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-13

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-10

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-7, 25-1

Republican Plains Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-8, 25-21

Consolation=

Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Semifinal=

Bertrand def. Alma, 25-9, 27-25, 27-25

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

Third Place=

Alma def. Wauneta-Palisade, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-7

Schuyler Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2

Schuyler def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Championship=

David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-17

Semifinal=

Centennial def. Superior, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14

David City def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-21

Third Place=

Superior def. Thayer Central, 10-25, 25-21, 25-21

