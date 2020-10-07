Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Yutan, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
Aurora def. Seward, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 15-6
Bellevue West def. Millard North, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 25-11
Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-16, 31-33, 25-21
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24
Centennial def. Cross County, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Central City def. Arcadia-Loup City, 10-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23
Chadron def. Rapid City Christian, S.D., 25-18, 25-17, 25-13
Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-23, 7-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
David City def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Diller-Odell def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-8, 25-6, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Elkhorn Valley def. Osmond, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-9, 15-8
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15
Fairbury def. Southern, 25-19
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Rock Port, Mo., 25-10, 25-11, 25-6
Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-17
Gering def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13
Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21, 6-15
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14
Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 26-24, 25-22, 26-24
Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10
Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-19, 25-8
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
Malcolm def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-11, 25-6
Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-19, 17-25, 30-28, 25-13
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Friend, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24
Norris def. Blair, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-18, 25-22, 3-19
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14
Overton def. Gibbon, 25-3, 25-13, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20
Platteview def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-7, 25-13
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 20-18
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
Scottsbluff def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 8-25, 15-8
St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-11, 25-12, 25-23
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-17, 21-25, 7-25, 27-25
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Wahoo def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-10
Osceola def. East Butler
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-14
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-17
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Ansley-Litchfield, 14-25, 25-16, 25-22
Bishop Neumann Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15
Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15
Bloomfield Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Boyd County, 25-23, 23-25, 25-7
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-10, 25-13
Broken Bow Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-10
Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-19, 25-23
Ord def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-12
CWC Triangular=
CWC def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-19
CWC def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-3
Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-12
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary's, 25-13, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary's, 25-17, 25-13
Giltner Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-20
Heartland def. Giltner, 11-25, 26-24, 25-21
Gothenburg Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-9
Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-16
Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest Triangular=
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-27, 25-9
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-23
Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-22
Hampton Triangular=
Hampton def. High Plains Community, 27-25, 25-19
Hampton def. Meridian, 25-14, 25-18
High Plains Community def. Meridian, 25-18, 17-25
Kenesaw Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-16
Kenesaw def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-17
Lawrence-Nelson def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln Northeast Triangular=
Lincoln Northeast def. Columbus, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19
Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 25-4, 21-25, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-9
Lutheran High Northeast Triangular=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-12, 25-16
Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-6
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-4, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-5
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-18, 25-12
North Platte St. Patrick's Triangular=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-22, 25-13
Chase County def. Southwest, 25-16, 25-8
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-17
Oakland Craig Triangular=
Oakland-Craig def. Douglas County West, 25-13, 25-22
West Point-Beemer def. Douglas County West, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21
Pierce Triangular=
Wayne def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-12
Wayne def. Pierce, 25-21, 25-17
Potter Dix Triangular=
Bayard def. Kimball, 25-20, 25-12
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-19
Shelton Triangular=
Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-21, 13-25, 26-24
Wood River def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-22
Wood River def. Shelton, 25-17, 25-21
South Loup Triangular=
Cambridge def. Maxwell, 17-25, 25-18, 25-13
South Loup def. Cambridge, 25-14, 25-13
South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-13
Stuart Triangular=
Ainsworth def. North Central, 17-25, 27-25, 25-14
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14
Wallace Triangular=
Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-19, 25-9
Wallace def. Paxton, 27-25, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade Triangular=
Wauneta-Palisade def. Garden County, 25-12, 25-13
Wynot Triangular=
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-15
Wynot def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20
Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-3
York Triangular=
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-20, 25-19
Adams Central def. York, 28-26, 25-18
York def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-19