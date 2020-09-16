Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scores
Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)
Alma def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-15 (2-0)
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12 (3-0)
Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia/Loup City, 17-25, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 (3-1)
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26 (2-1)
Archbishop Bergan def. BRLD, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 (3-0)
Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)
Aurora def. Adams Central, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20 (3-1)
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-18 (2-0)
BDS def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-21 (2-0)
Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-18, 17-25, 25-27, 25-16, 15-6 (3-2)
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19 (2-1)
Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-11, 25-13 (2-0)
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 (3-0)
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18 (2-1)
Brady def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-22, 25-19 (2-0)
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21 (3-0)
Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-7, 25-7 (2-0)
Crofton def. Boone Central, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 (3-0)
Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-6 (2-0)
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-13 (2-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-6, 25-21 (2-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-21 (2-0)
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0)
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 (3-0)
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Westside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)
Exeter-Milligan def. Freeman, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Gordon-Rushville def. Crawford, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 (3-0)
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 (3-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 (3-0)
Gretna def. Bellevue East, 18-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-9 (3-2)
Hampton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 (3-1)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 16-25, 25-10, 25-16 (2-1)
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 21-25, 25-20, 25-7 (2-1)
Hershey def. McCook, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 (3-0)
High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)
Homer def. Winside, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Howells-Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)
Johnson County Central def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-5 (2-0)
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 (3-0)
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 (3-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 (3-1)
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 (3-0)
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 (3-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 (3-0)
McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21 (2-0)
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-9, 25-21, 25-5 (3-0)
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, 25-10 (3-1)
Mullen def. Sutherland, 25-12, 28-17 (2-0)
Mullen def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-23 (2-0)
Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 (3-1)
Norris def. Waverly, 29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 (3-2)
North Platte def. Ogallala, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20 (2-1)
Northwest def. North Platte, 22-25, 30-28, 25-17 (2-1)
Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20 (2-0)
Omaha Brownell Talbot def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 (3-0)
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 (3-1)
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-10, 25-8 (3-0)
Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)