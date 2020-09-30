Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9
Bertrand def. Axtell, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Southern, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 28-26, 25-16
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-14, 26-24, 25-17
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
Deshler def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-18, 25-8
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-8, 25-18, 25-16
Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Kearney Catholic, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central
Guardian Angels def. Bishop Neumann, 19-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-13
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Hay Springs def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 26-24, 15-12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Fairbury, 18-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 26-24
Kearney def. Lincoln East
Lexington def. Aurora, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-15, 25-7
Lincoln Southeast def. Grand Island, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-23, 25-11
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-9, 25-23, 25-7
Mead def. Yutan, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22
Millard West def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13
Norris def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-8, 25-22
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
Osceola def. Friend, 25-10, 25-9, 25-10
Overton def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18
Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 25-17
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Platteview def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 11-25, 25-12, 25-15
Randolph def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21
Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-14, 26-28, 25-18
Seward def. Holdrege, 31-29, 25-23, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-8, 25-3, 25-7
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12
York def. Crete, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13
Arlington Triangular=
Wayne def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-8
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-15
West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-16
Arthur County Triangular=
Paxton def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-23
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19
Sandhills/Thedford def. Paxton, 25-21, 25-22
Beatrice Triangular=
Beatrice def. Bennington
Beatrice def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-10
Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-5, 25-15
Chase County Triangular=
Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-27, 25-11, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-19, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-17
Cozad Triangular=
Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-18
McCook def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-15
McCook def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-13
David City Triangular=
David City def. Thayer Central, 25-19, 25-22
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-12
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-19
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-21, 25-20
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Central Valley, 26-24, 24-26, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-16, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle Triangular=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-19, 25-18
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22
Wausa def. Wakefield, 25-22, 18-25, 25-11
Harvard Double Triangular=
Harvard def. Elba, 25-8, 25-18
Harvard def. Silver Lake, 25-17, 25-16
Silver Lake def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 27-25
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Elba, 25-8, 25-15
Kenesaw Triangular=
Exeter/Milligan def. Gibbon, 25-15, 27-25
Kenesaw def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22
Kenesaw def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-9
Louisville Triangular=
Weeping Water def. Louisville, 25-16, 18-25, 25-13, 15-25, 15-6
Norfolk Catholic Triangular=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-10
Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 26-24, 25-20, 11-12
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
Omaha Gross Triangular=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-15
Palmyra Triangular=
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock
Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-20
Syracuse def. Palmyra, 25-15, 25-9
Plainview Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-10
Ponca Triangular=
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast
South Platte Triangular=
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 26-24, 25-16
South Platte def. Bayard, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11
St. Cecilia Tournament=
Round Robin=
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-8, 25-6
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County, 25-15, 25-22
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-17
Superior def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-10
Superior def. Wood River, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19
Tekamah-Herman Triangular=
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Tekamah-Herman, 17-25, 25-17, 25-17
Tekamah-Herman def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-12
Valentine Triangular=
Cody-Kilgore def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-20
North Central def. Valentine, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
Wallace Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-11, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-6, 26-24
Wallace def. Brady, 19-25, 26-24, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger Double Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Madison, 25-8, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 24-26, 26-24, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyd County vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd.
Hampton vs. Fullerton, ppd.
Louisville vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Summerland, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Twin River, ppd.
Omaha Mercy vs. Blair, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Ponca vs. Wynot, ppd.
Ralston vs. Omaha Christian Academy, ppd. to Oct 14th.
Sandy Creek vs. Milford, ppd.
Spalding Academy vs. St. Edward, ppd.
St. Edward vs. Riverside, ppd.
Sterling vs. Dorchester, ppd.
Weeping Water vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Walthill, ppd.
Wynot vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.