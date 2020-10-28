Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Millard North def. Fremont, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-6

District A-2=

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 15-8

District A-3=

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

District A-4=

Millard South def. Gretna, 25-13, 27-25, 15-25, 25-15

District A-5=

Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-12, 25-18, 28-26

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23

District A-6=

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13

District A-7=

Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12

North Platte def. Bellevue East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Class B=

Sub-district B-1 =

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-6, 25-12, 25-13

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Ralston, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sub-district B-1=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

Sub-district B-2=

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-16, 25-8

Sub-district B-3=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-6, 25-8, 25-21

Waverly def. Platteview, 25-19, 25-8, 25-12

Sub-district B-4=

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-13, 26-24

Norris def. Crete, 25-2, 25-8, 25-12

Sub-district B-5=

Blair def. Schuyler, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sub-district B-6=

Aurora def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23

York def. Seward, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19

Sub-district B-7=

Hastings def. McCook, 25-7, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24

Sub-district B-8=

Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15

Class C-1=

Sub-district C1-1=

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Sub-district C1-2=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-6, 23-25, 25-13

Sub-district C1-3=

Omaha Roncalli def. Louisville, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19

Sub-district C1-4=

Wahoo def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24

Sub-district C1-5=

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 30-32, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13

Sub-district C1-6=

Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

Sub-district C1-7=

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 32-30, 25-23

Sub-district C1-8=

St. Paul def. Grand Island Central Catholic

Sub-district C1-9=

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-15, 26-24, 19-25

Sub-district C1-10=

Broken Bow def. O'Neill, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12

Sub-district C1-11=

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Sub-district C1-12=

Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Freeman def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18

Sub-district C2-2=

Palmyra def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Sub-district C2-3=

Howells/Dodge def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16

Sub-district C2-4=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Pender, 25-21, 16-25, 25-8, 25-27, 19-17

Sub-district C2-5=

Crofton def. Ponca, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19

Sub-district C2-6=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 17-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23

Sub-district C2-7=

Centennial def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

Sub-district C2-8=

Thayer Central def. Superior, 25-8, 25-23, 25-19

Sub-district C2-9=

Fullerton def. Centura, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20

Sub-district C2-10=

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16

Sub-district C2-11=

South Loup def. Hi-Line, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14

Sub-district C2-12=

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 15-8

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-10, 25-11

Sub-district D1-2=

Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15

Sub-district D1-3=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24

Sub-district D1-4=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25

Sub-district D1-5=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Summerland, 25-17, 25-21, 13-25, 25-12

Sub-district D1-6=

High Plains Community def. Central Valley, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13

Sub-district D1-7=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14

Sub-district D1-8=

Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Sub-district D1-9=

Pleasanton def. Amherst, 23-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13

Sub-district D1-10=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna

Sub-district D1-11=

Cambridge def. Southwest, 27-25, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D1-12=

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Minatare, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

South Platte def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-7, 25-13

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-1=

Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

Sub-district D2-2=

Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Sub-district D2-3=

Nebraska Christian def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10

Sub-district D2-4=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sub-district D2-5=

Wynot def. Winside, 25-10, 28-26, 25-21

Sub-district D2-6=

CWC def. Twin Loup, 25-9, 25-19, 25-9

Sub-district D2-7=

Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

Sub-district D2-8=

Bertrand def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14

Sub-district D2-9=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Sub-district D2-10=

Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-11

Sub-district D2-11=

Potter-Dix def. Garden County

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23

Sub-district D2-12=

Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-20

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High football caps 1-8 season

Norfolk High football caps 1-8 season

The Norfolk Panther football team finished with a 1-8 mark for the 2020 season after losing at ninth ranked Millard North in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs last Friday 52-6. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Jared Goff tossed scoring passes to Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett while throwing for 219 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' 24-10 win over the Chicago Bears.  The Rams' defense kept the Bears out of the end zone and allowed just 279 net yards.  Nick Foles passed for 261 yards for the Bears, w…